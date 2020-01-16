Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.98 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,804,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308,510. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2012 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.