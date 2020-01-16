Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 110,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,055.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $33.08. 893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,950. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

