Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,182 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in VMware by 94.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 812,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,347. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

