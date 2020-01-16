Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,182 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in VMware by 94.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VMW traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 812,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,347. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Featured Story: Current Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.