Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $57.41 or 0.00659915 BTC on exchanges including Tripe Dice Exchange, TradeOgre, EXX and DSX. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and $4.37 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008948 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,873,344 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinsBank, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, CoinExchange, BitcoinTrade, Bitmaszyna, Lykke Exchange, BitMarket, QuadrigaCX, Coinone, DOBI trade, Cryptopia, Covesting, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Korbit, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, Bibox, Nanex, WEX, MBAex, Indodax, Bittrex, Binance, Bithesap, HitBTC, Coinsquare, WazirX, TOPBTC, Zebpay, Liquid, Stellarport, LocalTrade, Bits Blockchain, YoBit, Bit-Z, Buda, BtcTrade.im, Bitbns, Coinbe, CoinBene, Crex24, CoinFalcon, Liqui, Kraken, Bitso, Koinim, TradeOgre, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Bitbank, Bleutrade, OTCBTC, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Exrates, Braziliex, ZB.COM, xBTCe, BTC-Alpha, DSX, Altcoin Trader, LBank, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitlish, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Negocie Coins, C-Patex, Koinex, BitFlip, TDAX, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, IDCM, EXX, CoinEgg, OKEx, Koineks, QBTC, C-CEX, Kucoin, Independent Reserve, Iquant, BitBay, Trade By Trade, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Cobinhood, RightBTC, Cryptohub, Huobi, C2CX, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, OKCoin International, Bithumb, BTCC, CPDAX, Sistemkoin, BigONE, BX Thailand, Coinut, Bittylicious, Kuna, OKCoin.cn, Gatecoin, Coinroom, Bitinka, Exmo, COSS, Upbit, BtcTurk, BTC Markets, HBUS, Mercado Bitcoin, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, Fatbtc, BitForex, BiteBTC, LakeBTC, Coinsuper, BL3P, ABCC, B2BX, Graviex, Bitstamp, BCEX and Cryptomate. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.