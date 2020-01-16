Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

