Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

LIVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 137,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,244. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $86.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the third quarter worth $143,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

