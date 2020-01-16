Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $852,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 2,400,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

