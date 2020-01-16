Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 93 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $224.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.90 and a fifty-two week high of $256.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6513 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

