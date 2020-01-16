Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Update

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $420.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $270.63 and a 12-month high of $421.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

