LockTrip Price Reaches $0.50 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $21,543.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005709 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006641 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

