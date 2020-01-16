LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in LogMeIn by 331.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 675,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 780.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 443,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth about $32,132,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 170.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,587,000 after purchasing an additional 304,105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 1,313.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 162,915 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LOGM stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.