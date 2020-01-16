Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.95 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $16.95 million and $3.18 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Allbit, Tidex and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,035,390 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, DragonEX, Tidex, IDEX, Fatbtc, Binance, LATOKEN, Upbit, Poloniex, Coinbe, Bitbns, Kucoin, DEx.top, CoinExchange, Allbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

