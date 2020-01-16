Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 201,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

