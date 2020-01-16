Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

LOW stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

