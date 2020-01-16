Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

LULU opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

