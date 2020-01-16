Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.22-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.22-2.25 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $243.49 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $247.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.03.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.