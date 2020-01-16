Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Receives $11.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

