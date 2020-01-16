M. Kraus & Co Has $3.85 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 116.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

