M. Kraus & Co Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 3.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.84. 1,177,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

