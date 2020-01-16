M. Kraus & Co Sells 1,425 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises 1.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

