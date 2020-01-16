Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

