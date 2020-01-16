Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) Trading Down 2.8%

Magna-Lab Inc (OTCMKTS:MAGAA)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 220 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 449% from the average session volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Magna-Lab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGAA)

Magna-Lab, Inc is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

