Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.47

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.47 and traded as high as $27.47. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 2,382,691 shares.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a current ratio of 136.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1705792 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$373,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,751.50. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$51,386.94. Insiders have sold a total of 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767 over the last three months.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.