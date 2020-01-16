Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.41

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.41 and traded as low as $24.47. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 374,514 shares changing hands.

MFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.95.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$995.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.10%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

