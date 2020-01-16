Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.14. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,341,340,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,834 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $665,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,509 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 136,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

