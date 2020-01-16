Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Down 7.7%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 237,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.76. The company has a market cap of $565,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

