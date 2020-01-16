Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading 8.1% Higher

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, 1,100,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,187,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 229,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

