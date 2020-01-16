Mario Jesus Marte Sells 25,000 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $808,421.24.

CHWY stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. 3,211,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,506. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,730,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chewy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 201,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,500,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

