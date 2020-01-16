MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $372.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $375.00 to $372.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $368.10 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $207.15 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in MarketAxess by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

