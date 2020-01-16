MarteXcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $29,590.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007775 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026668 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,874,565 coins. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum . The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.