Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs Sells 82,624 Shares

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 381,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,154. Masco Corp has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,007 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Masco by 23.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

