Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.75

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 48731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,650 shares of company stock worth $13,385,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

