Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $934-937 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.01 million.Masimo also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.56-3.56 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.07.
NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average is $152.15. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $115.72 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
