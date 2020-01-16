Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $934-937 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.01 million.Masimo also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.56-3.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.07.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average is $152.15. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $115.72 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

