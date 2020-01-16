Matic Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.78 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,549,094,192 tokens. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

Matic Network Token Trading

Matic Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

