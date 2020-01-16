Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Mattel’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $2,499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 578,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

