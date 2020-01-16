Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Hits New 1-Year High at $835.00

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 835 ($10.98) and last traded at GBX 822.50 ($10.82), with a volume of 5825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 822.50 ($10.82).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $221.12 million and a PE ratio of 26.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 774.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.51.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

