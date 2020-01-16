Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,983 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products makes up 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after buying an additional 7,793,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 317,974 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 755,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 293,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 1,274,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,700. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

