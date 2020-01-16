MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Update

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 354,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,604,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 51,004 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

