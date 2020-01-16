Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.01 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.01 ($0.72), 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.71).

The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.97.

Mayfield Childcare Company Profile (ASX:MFD)

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Childcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Childcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.