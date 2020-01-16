Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 230.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.46. The stock had a trading volume of 158,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

