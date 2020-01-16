McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.17. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2,418,350 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $442.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

