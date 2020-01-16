McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $155.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $155.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in McKesson by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

