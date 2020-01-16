MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MXDHF remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

