Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.