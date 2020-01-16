Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Get Medifast alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MED. Dougherty & Co lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

MED opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. Medifast has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.