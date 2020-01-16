MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

