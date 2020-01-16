Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
MLNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.
Shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 240,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
About Melinta Therapeutics
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
