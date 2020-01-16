Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

MLNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 240,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

