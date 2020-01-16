Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Set at $19.00 by Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned a $19.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 142,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $804.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.56. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

