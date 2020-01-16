Merculet Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $436,367.00 and approximately $58,234.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, CoinMex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.03606160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00193787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126219 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,027,238,059 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, CoinMex, Hotbit, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

