Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 15,657 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 591,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 354,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,420. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.